Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 63.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 61.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 2.3 %

INTU stock traded up $14.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $624.51. The stock had a trading volume of 375,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $622.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $489.55 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

