Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $51.06 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $51,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 185.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 375,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Rollins by 4,697.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 328.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Rollins Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ROL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.21. 1,610,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

