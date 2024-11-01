Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 1,167.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,020,000 after acquiring an additional 436,067 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 535,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $64,176,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 252.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 510,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,477,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Waste Connections by 4,567.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,466,000 after buying an additional 248,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.38. 97,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,019. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $187.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Eight Capital raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

