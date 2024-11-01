Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,573 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $24,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $98,282,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 25,311.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after acquiring an additional 266,026 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Generac by 831.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 678.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Generac by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.85.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $6.14 on Friday, reaching $171.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,474. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $176.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

