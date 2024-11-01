Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 18,676 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the quarter. ESCO Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $135,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESE. Stephens raised their target price on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.87. 10,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.69 and a 12-month high of $131.26.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.