Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 471,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

