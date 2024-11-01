Confluent (CFLT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Confluent had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Confluent had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Confluent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Confluent was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/18/2024 – Confluent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Confluent was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 457,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,792. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $4,912,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,071.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 22,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $497,035.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,039,706.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $4,912,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,071.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 524,453 shares of company stock worth $10,833,388 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,505,000 after buying an additional 669,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 28.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,403,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $144,563,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

