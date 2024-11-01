Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Confluent from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Get Confluent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Confluent

Confluent Stock Up 13.4 %

CFLT stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $83,814.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,070.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $83,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,070.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 22,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $497,035.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,039,706.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388 over the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,505,000 after acquiring an additional 669,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Confluent by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Confluent by 28.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $193,403,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $144,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.