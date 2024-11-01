Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of CFLT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 1,408,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $187,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,271.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $187,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,271.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $4,912,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,071.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,453 shares of company stock worth $10,833,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Confluent by 125.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

