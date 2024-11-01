Congress Asset Management Co. Acquires New Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,560,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Down 1.5 %

Oceaneering International stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oceaneering International

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,573.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,573.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,782.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.