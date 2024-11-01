Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 9,202 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,280,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 38.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 45.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after buying an additional 113,951 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $1,232,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,493.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,429 shares of company stock worth $4,866,493 over the last three months. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 target price on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.6 %

CHH stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $143.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average of $123.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

