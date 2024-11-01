Congress Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.06%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

