Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 1,039,232 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,039,232 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth $1,647,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $851,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Entegris Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $104.71 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.