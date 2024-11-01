Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 1,504 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,462 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $478.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

