Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 3,035 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Honeywell International by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.18 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.64.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.