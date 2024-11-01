Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 731 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,006,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,909,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,799,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 34.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 20.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 839,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,982,000 after purchasing an additional 141,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $198.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.23. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $101.49 and a one year high of $207.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.