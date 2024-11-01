ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,657. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

