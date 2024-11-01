ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,423,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,128. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.17.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.