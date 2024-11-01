Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 10.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Constellium Trading Up 0.5 %

CSTM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.15. 282,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Constellium has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

