Contrasting Holiday Island (HIHI) & Its Rivals

Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) is one of 184 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Holiday Island to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Holiday Island and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Holiday Island alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A Holiday Island Competitors -23.37% -161.21% -14.95%

Risk & Volatility

Holiday Island has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

57.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Holiday Island and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A Holiday Island Competitors 904 5819 11950 317 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Holiday Island’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Holiday Island has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holiday Island and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holiday Island N/A N/A -0.29 Holiday Island Competitors $10.12 billion $467.55 million 0.64

Holiday Island’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island. Holiday Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Holiday Island competitors beat Holiday Island on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Holiday Island Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Holiday Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holiday Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.