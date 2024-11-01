Contrasting Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

58.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Sow Good”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $375.05 million 1.54 $111.59 million $4.86 5.50 Sow Good $470,000.00 0.00 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 23.95% 25.74% 11.57% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Sow Good on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Eddy County, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.