Contrasting Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) and Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pulse Biosciences and Spectral AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectral AI 0 0 3 1 3.25

Spectral AI has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%. Given Spectral AI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

76.9% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Spectral AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 1,274.83 -$42.21 million N/A N/A Spectral AI $22.53 million 1.21 -$20.85 million ($1.34) -1.10

Spectral AI has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Spectral AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -126.10% -91.24% Spectral AI -89.85% N/A -104.64%

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

