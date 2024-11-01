Coq Inu (COQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $80.10 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. Coq Inu has a market capitalization of $80.10 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coq Inu has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coq Inu Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000114 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,525,981.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

