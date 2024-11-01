Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Shares Up 8.6% – Time to Buy?

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.90. Approximately 98,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the average daily volume of 15,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.90. The company has a market cap of C$143.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.48.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

