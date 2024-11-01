Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,081 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $76.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

