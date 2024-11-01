Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $2,163,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

