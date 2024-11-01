Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $199.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.95 and a 200 day moving average of $165.18.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

