Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 77 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $3,415,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,673 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,095 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

