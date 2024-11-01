Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Update

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 8,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.9% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth $273,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 96.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,648. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

