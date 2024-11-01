Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 3,774,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRVS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 538,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $552.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.14. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

