Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.29 and its 200 day moving average is $255.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.76 and a one year high of $274.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.