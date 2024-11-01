Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HighPeak Energy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 15,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,966. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.22). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $275.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,722,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,204,376.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 203,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About HighPeak Energy

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

