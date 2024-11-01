Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,260,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 523,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 124,918 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.58. 17,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,083. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

