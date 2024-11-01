Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

