Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 41,657 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 719,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,657 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $38,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

