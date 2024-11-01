Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 105.85 ($1.37), with a volume of 2801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.43).

Crimson Tide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of £7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10,900.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.78.

About Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

Further Reading

