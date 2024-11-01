Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crocs also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.820-12.900 EPS.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $106.13. 441,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average of $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

