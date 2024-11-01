CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07, reports. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $227.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $353.10 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $167.27 and a 52-week high of $398.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total transaction of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,607,523.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

