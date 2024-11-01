CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVBF. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 160,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,275. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 89,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in CVB Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

