CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.95. 12,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,901. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CVD Equipment in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

