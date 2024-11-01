CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $65.88. Approximately 62,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 34,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CVR Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.27.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.92%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

