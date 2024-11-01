Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 32,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Cymat Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.99 million for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3,950.54% and a negative net margin of 143.03%.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

