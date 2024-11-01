Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Wendall Wierenga Sells 4,452 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $232,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,207.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cytokinetics Stock Performance
Cytokinetics stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $110.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytokinetics
Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $4,059,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $8,633,000.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cytokinetics
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Chip Stocks Expected to See Accelerating Sales Growth
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Super Micro Computer: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.