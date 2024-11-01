Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Wendall Wierenga Sells 4,452 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $232,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,207.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $110.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $4,059,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $8,633,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

