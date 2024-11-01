D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $192.00 by Analysts at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DHI. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.33.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $169.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 107.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,448,000 after purchasing an additional 199,668 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

