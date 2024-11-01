DA Davidson Has Negative Outlook of FFNW FY2024 Earnings

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $206.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.56 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.8% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 141,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

