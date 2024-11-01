Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Singular Research raised shares of Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAKT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $204,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,398.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $204,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Daktronics by 92.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Daktronics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 332,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.96 million, a PE ratio of 162.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $226.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Daktronics will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.