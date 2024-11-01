Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Singular Research raised shares of Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DAKT
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Daktronics by 92.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Daktronics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Daktronics Stock Performance
Shares of DAKT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 332,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.96 million, a PE ratio of 162.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $226.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Daktronics will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Daktronics
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.