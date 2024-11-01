Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Dana also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $7.91. 2,566,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.28.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dana will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.60%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

