Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Daiwa America

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DQ. HSBC raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Nomura Securities raised Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

NYSE:DQ opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 202.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

