Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Up 12.3% in October

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.44. 3,439,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,143. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average is $119.49. Datadog has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.76, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,822,395.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 529,928 shares of company stock valued at $63,079,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Datadog by 129.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 259,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

