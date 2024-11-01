DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.250-10.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-$10.05 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

DVA traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.63. 506,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,422. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

